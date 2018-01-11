Wakulla County Sheriff to offer workshop on Facility Security and Active Shooter Response

The Wakulla County Sheriff's office is offering a seminar today to help churches and businesses protect themselves from shooter situations.
The free seminar will be held at 6:30 PM today at the Wakulla County Community Center at 318 Shadeville Hwy in Crawfordville.
It will focus on Facility Security and Active Shooter Response.
The sheriff's office felt the seminar was needed In the wake of the many recent highly-publicized shootings, to make sure the people of Wakulla County are as prepared as possible for such an event .
The presentation will be geared toward security and response at houses of worship, however all members of the community are encouraged to attend.
Again, the free seminar will be held at 6:30 PM today at the Wakulla County Community Center at 318 Shadeville Hwy in Crawfordville.
