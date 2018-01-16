Franklin County holds first hearing on rules governing the use of metal, prefabricated buildings and pole barns as homes

Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday held the first public hearing on new rules governing the use of metal, prefabricated buildings and pole barns as homes.
The county has seen an increasing number of requests for metal industrial type structures that people want to use as homes.
The metal homes are increasing in popularity because they are much less expensive to build while still providing the space and security of other houses.
The buildings can range from kits that look like any other home, to more of a shed style structure and even shipping containers that have been altered so people can live in them.
The proposed rules require that the metal building or pole barn be situated so that it faces the front of the lot and not face a side street or alley.
It also requires a covered porch running the entire length of the building and a gable roof with a pitch between 12 and 45 degrees.
The proposed rules also require that the exterior of the building be a material other than metal, and can include vinyl, wood brick or hardy board.
County Attorney Michael Shuler said language will also be added requiring windows.
The rules prohibit metal structures or pole barns being used for multi-family units and prohibits the use of shipping containers as single family homes.
It also prohibits the structures from being more than one story and limits their size to 2000 square feet.
The purpose of the new rules is to insure that the structures actually look like homes and aren't lowering neighboring property values.
There is currently a moratorium on the construction of new metal structures or pole barns as homes until the new rules are approved.
A final public hearing on the issue will be held on February the 20th during the county commission's regular meeting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/