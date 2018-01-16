Get your flu shots - the flu season is getting more active

If you have not yet gotten a flu shot– don’t forget the immunizations are available at local health departments and pharmacies.
The peak flu season runs from January to March, as health officials say Influenza multiplies faster in cold weather.
It takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu.
Although flu vaccines can vary in effectiveness from season to season, they continue to be the best way to prevent influenza infection and serious influenza complications.
Health professionals recommend that everyone get a flu shot every year- especially people with weakened immune systems or long term health problems, as well as pregnant women and residents of nursing homes or other chronic care facilities.
Flu shots are also strongly recommended for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.
If you’d like more information about the flu vaccinations, you can call the health department in Apalachicola at 653 -2111.
