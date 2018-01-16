Franklin County rejects proposal for RV park on Island Drive in Eastpoint

Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday rejected a request to rezone about 57 acres on Island Drive in Eastpoint for a RV park, restaurant and homes.
The property is currently zoned R2 single family mobile home and c2, which is for commercial activity.
The request was to rezone the property for a planned unit development which would have allowed about 150 RV slips, 85 dwelling units, and a 200 seat restaurant and bar with liquor sales.
The request had already been rejected by the county's planning and zoning board last week.
The proposal had a quite a bit of public opposition, with concerns ranging from where the RVs would enter and leave the property to the amount of traffic the development could create on Island Drive and on South Bayshore Drive.
Because the proposal was rejected by the county commission, the issue can't be brought before the board again for at least a year.
