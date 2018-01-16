Project Impact Art Show: Go Make Something

Apalachicola School of Art presents a collection of works created by the students of the 21st CCLC City of Apalachicola Project Impact Afterschool Program.
January 20, 2018 – January 27, 2018
January 20, 2018 – January 27, 2018
Apalachicola School of Art presents Project Impact’s Go Make Something exhibit, featuring a collection of over 75 art pieces created by students from ages 5 to 17 years of age. Jan Neshat, art instructor, has been working with the students since the summer to create a variety of projects. Kirby Gregory, pottery instructor, has worked with the students for the past 3 months to create a collection of bowls, plates, and mugs. The display will also include over 10 mixed media pieces created using recycled materials presented in new and interesting ways. Gladys Gatlin and Selina Kahn, art instructors, have been leading the students in a series of activities that always include some aspect of using recycled objects as part of their projects.
Opening Night Reception
The community is invited to the opening of the show on Saturday, January 20, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00. Student docents from the program will be available to discuss the various works of art.
About Project Impact, City of Apalachicola 21st CCLC
The City of Apalachicola supports two 21st CCLC after school programs through Project Impact. They are located in Apalachicola at the City's Municipal Complex and Apalachicola Bay Charter School. After school services are provided free of charge and include homework help, targeted tutoring, educational enhancement, recreational activities, and field trips throughout the academic year with a full-time program in the summer weeks. The program is funded by a grant from the Florida Department of Education.
http://live.oysterradio.com/