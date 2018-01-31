Wednesday, January 31, 2018

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute monthly newsletter

2018 Manatee Synoptic Survey

Synoptic Survey

FWRI and several partners reported a preliminary count of 6,131 manatees in Florida waters after conducting a synoptic survey in early January. 
Synoptic surveys are aerial surveys that cover manatee wintering habitats in Florida. A team of 15 observers from 10 organizations counted 3,731 manatees on Florida’s east coast and 2,400 manatees on the west coast of the state. 
Information about manatee distribution, including the use of warm-water aggregation sites, underscores how important these warm-water sites are to the species in Florida. FWC will continue to work diligently with our partners to support the long-term viability of these habitats and the well-being of the Florida manatee population.  

Apalach-GroupPhoto

With several different research groups within the Apalachicola lab, staff strive to provide accurate and consistent data that could influence management decisions. 

Florida has 50 native species of snakes and four nonnative species.

right whale from coast

A North Atlantic right whale was spotted off the coast of Naples. If you see a large whale, we are asking that you report it immediately to
1-877-WHALE-HELP 
(1-877-942-5343).

