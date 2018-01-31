(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Jan. 31, 2018
Monofilament recycling website gets new look, interactive map
FWC photo.
Do you know how or where to recycle your used monofilament or fluorocarbon fishing line? How about how to prevent your fishing gear from negatively impacting wildlife and their habitat?
You can learn all of this and more by visiting the newly updated Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Monofilament Recovery and Recycling Program’s website atMRRP.MyFWC.com.
Use this website to locate a monofilament recycling bin near you by using the new interactive recycling bin map; watch a video on how to make your own monofilament recycling bin; join an existing organized cleanup event or create your own; or learn about our many statewide and national partners.
Don’t forget to join our community online by following us at Facebook.com/FloridaMRRP.
