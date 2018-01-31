NOAA Fisheries FishNews – January 31, 2018

|
HIGHLIGHTS
NOAA Works to Address Right Whale Mortalities
2017 was a devastating year for North Atlantic right whales, whose population suffered a loss of 17 individuals—4 percent of the population—an alarming number for such a critically endangered species. Just last week, a deceased young female right whale was reported floating off the coast of Virginia. Learn more about the actions NOAA Fisheries is taking to investigate right whale mortalities, warn ships and boaters about right whale aggregations, and work toward the species’ recovery.
Unusual Mortality Event for Minke Whales
NOAA Fisheries declared an Unusual Mortality Event for minke whales in the North Atlantic from Maine to South Carolina. The event began in January 2017 and strandings remain high. This declaration establishes an independent investigative team to continue to collect, analyze, and interpret data and, along with the working group, determine potential next steps.
Oceanic Whitetip Shark Listed as Threatened
NOAA Fisheries issued a final rule listing the oceanic whitetip shark as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. We conducted a status review in response to a petition and, based on those findings as well as ongoing conservation efforts, public comments, and new information, we determined that oceanic whitetip sharks warranted this designation.
Alaska
NOAA Seeks Nominations for Halibut Commission
NOAA Fisheries seeks nominations to fill two non-NOAA commissioner seats on the International Pacific Halibut Commission. Through the IPHC, the United States and Canada jointly manage the Pacific halibut fishery. Commissioners serve 2-year terms and may be reappointed. Nominations are due February 28.
.
NOAA Supports Alaska Mariculture Map
NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science provided technical support to coastal managers and a team of Alaska scientists who are developing the Alaska Mariculture Map, a planning tool that will inform mariculture expansion in Alaska.
Pacific Islands
Searching for the Monk Seal in the Middle
Morbillivirus, a potentially dangerous disease for the endangered Hawaiian monk seal, has been found in the Pacific Islands but not yet in monk seals. NOAA Fisheries developed a proactive vaccination program, using sophisticated network models to identify highly connected individual monk seals that would be most likely to spread disease.
Southeast
Draft Louisiana Recreational Use and Barataria Basin Strategic Restoration Plans
The Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group released two draft plans to address recreational use
loss and ecosystem injuries in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Comments on the Draft Recreational Use Plan are due February 2
(formerly January 26). Comments on the Draft Barataria Basin Strategic Restoration Plan are due February 5
.
Gulf Council Seeks Executive Director
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is accepting applications for the position of Executive Director. The position is chiefly responsible for conducting the business of the Council and implementing its policies, actions, fishery management activities, and decisions. The application deadline was extended to February 9.
.
Recreational Greater Amberjack Measures – Open for Public Comment
By February 10
, please submit your comments on a proposed rule for recreational greater amberjack management measures in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposal would shift the timing of the greater amberjack recreational fishing year and change the dates of the recreational seasonal closure to protect spawning greater amberjack.
Greater Atlantic
Mid-Atlantic Council Offers Workshops on Electronic Vessel Trip Reporting
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council will hold two workshops to help for-hire vessel operators prepare for upcoming electronic reporting requirements. Starting March 12
, vessels with federal charter or party permits for species managed by the Mid-Atlantic Council will be required to submit electronic vessel trip reports. Workshops will be held February 10
in Massachusetts and February 24
in New Jersey.
Groundfish At-Sea Monitoring Coverage Levels
An effective and affordable monitoring program is essential to the success and sustainability of the groundfish fishery. In fishing year 2018, sectors will be required to have monitors on 15 percent of their groundfish trips. Down from 16 percent in 2017, the coverage level is determined after analyzing the previous 3 years of monitoring data.
Events
February 1
Last day of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in New Orleans.
February 1
Webinar for potential 2018 Great Lakes Funding applicants
.
February 5–12
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Seattle.
February 5–28
Public meetings on the Draft Proposed Program for the National Offshore Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program
, held in cities around the nation.
February 6 and 22
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in North Carolina and Mississippi.
February 10 and 24
Two training workshops on electronic reporting requirements
, hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, in Massachusetts and New Jersey.
February 13–15
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Raleigh, North Carolina.
February 15
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Corpus Christi, Texas.
March 5–9
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Jekyll Island, Georgia.
March 8–14
Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Rohnert Park, California.
March 14–16
Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Honolulu.
Announcements
February 1
Proposals due for marine aquaculture pilot project funding
via the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commissions.
February 9
(Extended) Applications due for the position of Executive Director of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
.
February 16
Proposals due for contract work assessing the importance of Atlantic chub mackerel
to the diets of recreationally important highly migratory species.
February 20
Applications due for summer 2018 student internships at NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office
.
February 28
Nominations due for two U.S. seats on the International Pacific Halibut Commission
.
March 2
Complete proposals due to state Sea Grant Programs for 2018 National Aquaculture Initiative funding
.
March 7
Pre-proposals due for 2018 Coastal Resilience Grants funding
.
March 9
Applications due for 2018 Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) funding
.
March 12
Applications due for 2018 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding
.
March 30
Applications due for summer 2018 student summer programs at Woods Hole Science Aquarium
.
Federal Register Actions
Visit regulations.gov
for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.