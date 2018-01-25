Gulf County school will be closed on Friday due to flu

All Gulf District Schools will be closed on Friday because of the flu.
The school district says flu activity continues to be on the rise and they are experiencing a significant impact from influenza-like cases in the school system.
The school district said about 20 percent of the student population has been absent this week because of the illness.
Local medical providers are advising students and staff who have symptoms of the flu to stay home for the remainder of the week to fully recover.
The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County recommends that sick students, faculty, and staff remain home until fever free.
The district will use the closure to thoroughly clean and sanitize the school buildings.
Schools are slated to reopen - as scheduled - on Monday, January 29, 2018.
If you live in Gulf County and have children who have not received their flu shots, there will be flu vaccine clinics set up this evening from 4-6 p.m. local time at the elementary schools in Gulf County for school aged children.
The department will also hold clinics at the elementary schools on Monday.
You can also get your flu shot at the local health department offices and at most pharmacies.
