Thursday, January 25, 2018
Franklin County commissioners concerned about state management of the Apalachicola Bay
Franklin County Commissioners say the state is shirking its responsibility to the Apalachicola Bay and if legislation passes this year to put the City of Apalachicola in charge of Oyster harvesting Licenses it could spell the end of the bay as we have known it.
County Commissioners said this month that they feel the Florida Department of Agriculture is removing itself from all aspects of Bay management; the plan to shift oyster licensing to the City is just one more step in that process.
The commission is particularly concerned that the Department is not planning on any more shelling programs to replenish the natural oyster bars.
That shelling is needed to keep the bay primed for oyster growth.
The county's worry is that the state will expect local government to begin funding oyster shelling projects but that is an expense far too big for Franklin county to absorb.
And the proposed changes could not come at a worse time.
Researchers have found that oyster production has fallen from 300 bushels an acre to 5 bushels an acre and not only will that kill the oyster industry but also the water quality that supports shrimp and other sea life in our area.
County Commissioners have argued that the state of Florida needs to continue to issue licenses, collect funds, and invest those funds in the oyster industry.
Last year the sale of Oyster licenses raised about 80 thousand dollars – that's a very small fraction of the money needed for reshelling.
The City could use that money for an oyster shell recycling program with local restaurants and seafood dealers as well as oyster education programs.
The county commission has asked our legislative delegation to fight the plan to shift the oyster licensing to the City of Apalachicola but so far the legislation is still moving forward.
In a letter to the Franklin County Commission, the Department of Agriculture said it is not giving up on the bay, it is just better defining the role that each agency plays in the bay's management.
The letter states that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will continue to manage the oyster resource including setting harvest seasons and restrictions, and the Department of Agriculture will continue to monitor water quality and manage shellfish harvesting areas.
The Department also said that much of the shelling in the past has been funded through federal money and much of that funding has dried up.
They said it is incumbent on local government to begin seeking its own funding for reshelling, particularly from BP oil spill money that is still available.
