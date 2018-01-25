Thursday, January 25, 2018
Who Do You Know that Excels in Marketplace Ethics in Business or Customer Service?
BBB® Foundation accepting entries for the 13th annual Torch Awards for Ethics Program
Pensacola, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2018) – Your Better Business Bureau® Foundation of Northwest Florida is looking for businesses and charities to participate in its thirteenth annual Torch Award for Ethics program. Self-nominations are encouraged.
The Torch Award publicly recognizes businesses and charities that maintain a solid commitment to conducting their business practices in an ethical manner.
BBB Accreditation is not required to enter; however, applicants must be physically located within the 14 county service area of BBB of Northwest Florida. Charities must have participated in BBB of Northwest Florida’s Charity Review Program within the past two years.
All nominees will be contacted by BBB for an on-site visit. This provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase the ways they incorporate ethics and integrity into their business practices.
Along with the Torch Award, BBB Foundation will award the Customer Service Excellence Award to individuals who go above and beyond in their customer service activities and Student Ethics Scholarships will also be awarded to high school juniors and seniors who demonstrate leadership, community service and overall personal integrity.
The application deadline for all awards is March 30, 2018.
An entry form is attached and can also be found at bbb.org/nwfl/torchaward/ or call 850.429.0002 or 800.729.9226. Guidelines for entries, including scholarship information, can be found on the website.
http://live.oysterradio.com/