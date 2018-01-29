Gulf World helps over 1200 sea turtles during cold snaps

Gulf World Marine Institute said that because of the two severe cold snaps during January it admitted 1200 cold stunned sea turtles into rehab since January 2nd.
Over 850 sea turtles stranded during a cold snap between January 2nd and January 7th.
A second cold snap brought an additional 300 sea turtles into rehab between January 16th and January 19th.
The three species that entered rehab included the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, green sea turtle and loggerhead sea turtle.
Most of the turtles have already been released.
At this time, less than 30 sea turtles remain in rehab due to secondary illnesses.
The animals will be released as soon as they are medically cleared.
This was the largest cold stunned event in the panhandle since 2010.
When the waters get below 50 degrees in shallow bays and estuaries, sea turtles can become shocked by the frigid temperatures.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, United States Geological Survey and Gulf World Marine Institute collaborated in the search, rescue, transport, rehabilitation and release of these sea turtles.
http://live.oysterradio.com/