The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a free Women’s Fishing Clinic on St. George Island on Saturday, February the 3rd.
The day-long clinic will run from 9 am till 5 pm at the St. George Island state park.
Lessons include knot tying, cast netting, rod and reel rigging, marine fish and habitat identification, catch-and-release techniques and more.
Participants will also learn the basics of environmental stewardship, fishing ethics, safety and the vulnerability of Florida’s marine ecosystems.
If conditions allow, women will have the opportunity to practice their newly learned skills by fishing from shore.
Fishing equipment and bait are provided during the clinic, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear.
Advance registration is required.
To register or to get more information, email Heather Sneed at Heather.Sneed@MyFWC.comor call 850-487-0554. .
http://live.oysterradio.com/