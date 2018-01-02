Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Health Departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties kicking off the "Closing the Gap" program
If your New Year’s resolution is to get in shape – then the health departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties want to help.
They are kicking off the 2017 Fitness Challenge this month to help you lose weight.
The Fitness Challenge is a 9 week community fitness event with weigh ins every 3 weeks to keep you motivated.
There is no fee to participate but you do have to register.
Registration for this year’s fitness challenge will be done January 16th at the Matchbox Gym located at 192 14th Street in Apalachicola, from 12:00-2:00pm.
There will also be free health screenings at the registration event.
If you miss the weigh-ins on the 16th you can also weigh-in or sign-up at the Florida Department of Health in Franklin County on January 17th from 8am-5pm.
Gulf County residents can weigh-in at the Florida Department of Health office in Port St. Joe on January 16th from 2pm-6pm and January 17th from 8am-5pm.
