22nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler Tickets on Sale Now

22nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
Tickets are on sale now for the 22nd annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler onSunday, February 11, 2018, from 6:00-9:00 pm.
Chef's from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory located on 4th Street and Avenue D in Apalachicola.
Our talented shopkeepers and local designers give the event an extraordinary touch and add creative flair by decorating each table individually.
The tables range from elegant to artistic and funky. If you are interested in decorating a table give us a call. 850-653-9419
Tickets are $60.00 Per Person
For more information, call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber at (850) 653-9419 or email us at
or
Sponsorship Opportunities
Golden Chef Sponsor $1,000 level
Table for 12 people includes food, beverage
A decorated table with your corporate logo prominently displayed during the event
Sponsor name & logo in program for event
Inclusion in Apalachicola Bay Chamber Newsletter, ABCC Website and social media sites
Silver Chef Sponsor $600 level
Table for 8 people includes food, beverage
A decorated table with your corporate logo and theme prominently displayed during the event Sponsor name & logo in program for event
Inclusion in Apalachicola Bay Chamber Newsletter and on ABCC website and social media sites
Chef Sponsor $200 level
2 tickets to the Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
Company Name or logo included in program for event and mentions in newsletters and social media
Tickets are limited so call today!