Meeting Notice
January 2, 2018
The Gulf Council's Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler
Advisory Panel to Meet
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will hold a meeting of its Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler Advisory Panel on January 18, 2018
in the Gulf Council's Conference room located at 2203 N. Lois Ave, Suite 1100, Tampa, FL, 33607
. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.
and end at 5:00 p.m.
, EST.
The Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler AP will address the following items:
- Historical Perspectives of Red Snapper Management
- Red Snapper Stock Assessment Process
- Review of Red Snapper State Management
- Recommendations to Improve Access for Recreational Anglers in the Red Snapper Recreational Component
For a complete agenda and meeting materials click here.
Click here
to register for the webinar.