Tuesday, January 2, 2018

The Gulf Council's Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler Advisory Panel to Meet


 Meeting Notice
January 2, 2018
 
The Gulf Council's Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler 
Advisory Panel to Meet 

 
  
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will hold a meeting of its Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler Advisory Panel on January 18, 2018 in the Gulf Council's Conference room located at 2203 N. Lois Ave, Suite 1100, Tampa, FL, 33607. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m., EST.

The Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler AP will address the following items:
  • Historical Perspectives of Red Snapper Management
  • Red Snapper Stock Assessment Process
  • Review of Red Snapper State Management
  • Recommendations to Improve Access for Recreational Anglers in the Red Snapper Recreational Component 
For a complete agenda and meeting materials click here.
 
Click here to register for the webinar. 


