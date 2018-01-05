NOAA Fisheries seeks proposals to lower by-catch in US Fisheries

If you have an idea or invention that could help lower by-catch in US Fisheries, NOAA Fisheries would like to hear from you.
NOAA Fisheries is currently accepting applications for the By-catch Reduction Engineering Program.
The program was created in 2007 to provide funding to support projects and activities to reduce by-catch
Proposals can include technologies; gear modifications; avoidance programs or improved fishing practices in commercial and recreational fisheries and aquaculture to reduce by-catch impacts.
The program also seeks to reduce interactions between fishing gears and corals, sponges, and other structure-forming invertebrates.
Pre-proposals are due by January 31st with full applications due by March 30th.
You can get more information at the By-catch Reduction Engineering Program funding opportunity website.
