Friday, January 5, 2018

NOAA Fisheries seeks proposals to lower by-catch in US Fisheries

If you have an idea or invention that could help lower by-catch in US Fisheries, NOAA Fisheries would like to hear from you.
NOAA Fisheries is currently accepting applications for the By-catch Reduction Engineering Program.

The program was created in 2007 to provide funding to support projects and activities to reduce by-catch

    Proposals can include technologies; gear modifications; avoidance programs or improved fishing practices in commercial and recreational fisheries and aquaculture to reduce by-catch impacts. 

    The program also seeks to reduce interactions between fishing gears and corals, sponges, and other structure-forming invertebrates.
Pre-proposals are due by January 31st with full applications due by March 30th. 

You can get more information at the By-catch Reduction Engineering Program funding opportunity website.

https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/grant/bycatch-reduction-engineering-program-funding-opportunity-2


