Mexico Beach Newsletter - Loving 2018

Our Celebrate Twice New Year's Eve event was another one for the books. Even though the weather was not ideal, with cold winds and scattered showers, it was still a great event that allowed patrons to visit area hot spots from Port St. Joe to Mexico Beach without having to get behind the wheel. The midnight fireworks that were shot from the Mexico Beach pier were amazing. We are happy to report that there were no incidents and hope those who participated enjoyed their night. For those who couldn't make it, we hope you will join us next year.
This month we would like to introduce you to two couples who selected Mexico Beach as their wedding destination. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|CALICO SCALLOP CORN BISQUE
|This recipe goes perfectly with the cool weather. We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 bunch green onions, minced
4 tablespoons butter
¼ cup flour
3 cups fish stock, chicken stock, or clam juice
1 cup milk
1 cup scallops (or small shrimp)
1 ½ cups corn kernels (fresh, frozen, or canned)
½ teaspoon minced fresh thyme or dill
Salt
Hot pepper sauce
½ cup light cream
PREPARATION
Heat olive oil in a large, heavy saucepan. Add the green onion and cook over low heat until softened. Melt the butter in a medium-size saucepan. Add the flour and stir with a wire whisk until blended. Cook 1–2 minutes. Pour in the stock and milk. Stir to blend. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook 5–8 minutes, stirring frequently. Cut large scallops into smaller pieces and add to the onion along with the corn and thyme or dill. Cook until scallops are done, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the sauce mixture to the scallop and corn mixture. Mix well. Remove 3 cups of the soup and puree in a blender or food processor. Return it to the rest of the soup in the pan and stir well. Season with salt and hot pepper sauce to taste. Add the cream and stir to blend. Heat the soup almost to a boiling point, stirring frequently. Serve hot and enjoy!
|GREAT TRUTHS
Phyllis Diller was a groundbreaking comedienne who led the way for other women in comedy. She was popular for her personality, her sense of humor, and her ability to make fun of a lot in life. We miss her, but we remember her wit and wisdom:
— As your beauty fades, so will his eyesight.
— Housework can't kill you, but why take a chance?
— Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing up is like shoveling the sidewalk before it stops snowing.
— The reason women don't play football is because 11 of them would never wear the same outfit in public.
— I want my children to have all the things I couldn't afford. Then I want to move in with them.
— Any time three New Yorkers get into a cab without an argument, a bank has just been robbed.
— We spend the first twelve months of our children's lives teaching them to walk and talk and the next twelve years telling them to sit down and shut up.
— Burt Reynolds once asked me out. I was in his room!
— My photographs don't do me justice-they just look like me.
— What I don't like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.
