Friday, January 5, 2018

Mexico Beach Newsletter - Loving 2018

WELCOME 2018!

Our Celebrate Twice New Year's Eve event was another one for the books. Even though the weather was not ideal, with cold winds and scattered showers, it was still a great event that allowed patrons to visit area hot spots from Port St. Joe to Mexico Beach without having to get behind the wheel. The midnight fireworks that were shot from the Mexico Beach pier were amazing. We are happy to report that there were no incidents and hope those who participated enjoyed their night. For those who couldn't make it, we hope you will join us next year.
Giveaway
 
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month we had a gift certificate to Cathey's Ace Hardware up for grabs and the lucky winner was Ann Wilson from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Congratulations, Ann!
JANUARY GIVEAWAY
This month we’re giving away a discount certificate from Salt Air Living toward a five nights’ (or longer) stay. Salt Air Living, a 3 bed/3 bath Gulf-view condominium, is located directly across from the Mexico Beach pier, making it an ideal spot for family vacations or a fun weekend getaway. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
This month we would like to introduce you to two couples who selected Mexico Beach as their wedding destination. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
DON AND JENNIFER
Our first couple joined us from Columbus, Georgia. Don and Jennifer enjoyed a romantic beach wedding with friends and family. It was a beautiful ceremony. Congratulations, Don and Jennifer!
LYMAN AND STACY
Our second couple joined us from Arizona. Lyman and Stacy said their vows on the beach. The weather was perfect and the setting was picturesque. Congratulations, Lyman and Stacy!
MEXICO BEACH FARMER’S
& CRAFT MARKET
January 13
Spend the day going from booth to booth at the Mexico Beach Farmer’s and Craft Market. The market will take place at Parker Park, located on Hwy. 98 in beautiful Mexico Beach, and will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CST). There will be plenty of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more.
NATIONAL NAVAL AVIATION
MUSEUM TOUR
February 8
Join us on a bus trip to the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola! We will depart from the El Governor Motel parking lot at 5:30 a.m. CST for a fun and informative road trip. After visiting the aviation museum, we will enjoy lunch and then head to the Pensacola State College Planetarium for a solar system show, “From Earth to Universe.” Afterward, we’ll see a live narrated night sky presentation. Expected arrival time back in Mexico Beach is 5:30 p.m. CST. Cost is only $55 per person which includes bus transportation, entry into the National Naval Aviation Museum, lunch and entrance fee to the Pensacola State College Planetarium. To sign up, please visit the Mexico Beach Welcome Center or call (888) 723-2546 for more information.
MEXICO BEACH GUMBO COOK-OFF
February 17
On Saturday, February 17, we will hold our 20th annual gumbo cook-off, and there is a new location for this year’s event—Parker Park. Locals and visitors compete each year for the coveted blue ribbon and recognition of being the best. We’ll have great gumbo plus a Brunswick Stew Competition. And, to make sure nobody goes hungry, we’ll have sausages, cold beer, and a nice selection of wines. To top off this fun-filled day, live music will be performed by Stainless Steel. Chef applications are now being accepted, so hurry up and submit yours for a chance to be crowned the next Gumbo King. Come out and enjoy a great day of gumbo, music, and sun in Mexico Beach.
UNFORGETTABLE WEDDING
VOW RENEWAL CEREMONY
April 14
For the fourth year the Mexico Beach Community Development Council will be hosting their mass wedding vow renewal ceremony on the beach, and all married couples are invited to attend. The ceremony will take place on the beach at Sunset Park at 4:00 p.m. The event will include our traditional champagne and cupcake reception after the ceremony, and everyone will have pictures available. Check with our vacation rental companies as some have special rates for that weekend.
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:

Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
CALICO SCALLOP CORN BISQUE
This recipe goes perfectly with the cool weather. We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).

INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 bunch green onions, minced
4 tablespoons butter
¼ cup flour
3 cups fish stock, chicken stock, or clam juice
1 cup milk
1 cup scallops (or small shrimp)
1 ½ cups corn kernels (fresh, frozen, or canned)
½ teaspoon minced fresh thyme or dill
Salt
Hot pepper sauce
½ cup light cream

PREPARATION
Heat olive oil in a large, heavy saucepan. Add the green onion and cook over low heat until softened. Melt the butter in a medium-size saucepan. Add the flour and stir with a wire whisk until blended. Cook 1–2 minutes. Pour in the stock and milk. Stir to blend. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook 5–8 minutes, stirring frequently. Cut large scallops into smaller pieces and add to the onion along with the corn and thyme or dill. Cook until scallops are done, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the sauce mixture to the scallop and corn mixture. Mix well. Remove 3 cups of the soup and puree in a blender or food processor. Return it to the rest of the soup in the pan and stir well. Season with salt and hot pepper sauce to taste. Add the cream and stir to blend. Heat the soup almost to a boiling point, stirring frequently. Serve hot and enjoy!
GREAT TRUTHS

Phyllis Diller was a groundbreaking comedienne who led the way for other women in comedy. She was popular for her personality, her sense of humor, and her ability to make fun of a lot in life. We miss her, but we remember her wit and wisdom:

— As your beauty fades, so will his eyesight.
— Housework can't kill you, but why take a chance?
— Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing up is like shoveling the sidewalk before it stops snowing.
— The reason women don't play football is because 11 of them would never wear the same outfit in public.
— I want my children to have all the things I couldn't afford. Then I want to move in with them.
— Any time three New Yorkers get into a cab without an argument, a bank has just been robbed.
— We spend the first twelve months of our children's lives teaching them to walk and talk and the next twelve years telling them to sit down and shut up.
— Burt Reynolds once asked me out. I was in his room!
— My photographs don't do me justice-they just look like me.
— What I don't like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.
