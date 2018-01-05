The recent cold snap is hitting the local sea turtle population pretty hard.
When the waters get below 50 degrees in shallow bays and estuaries, sea turtles can become shocked by the frigid temperatures.
Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City said it has 200 cold stunned sea turtles in rehabilitation due to the cold weather and expects there will be many more before the danger has passed.
The Marine Institute is working with the the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and United States Geological Survey to search for, rescue, transport and rehabilitate the sea turtles.
Rescue groups are currently searching in St. Joe Bay and surrounding areas for the cold stunned sea turtles and are bringing them to Gulf World Marine Institute for the proper care
The animals are being examined by veterinary staff and placed in warmer water.
They expect the majority to be tagged and released as early as next week in the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf World is accepting donations of towels, blankets, sheets and kiddie pools.
These items can be dropped off at the Gulf World gift shop on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.
If you should find a cold-stunned sea turtle or other marine animal in distress, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hot-line at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
