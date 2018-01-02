Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Stop telemarketers from calling you - join Florida's "Do Not Call" List
If you are tired of telemarketers calling you, remember Florida has a “Do Not Call” List that you can join – and it’s free.
Florida residents who do not wish to receive sales calls can have their residential, mobile or paging device telephone number included on the do not call list.
Business numbers are not eligible to be included on the list.
If you are called by a telemarketer you can then file a complaint with the state.
There are nearly a million phone numbers already subscribed, protecting hundreds of thousands of Florida consumers.
Anyone who would like to add a number to the do not call list can go on-line to fresh from florida dot com or call 1-800-HELP-FLA.
https://www.fldnc.com/
