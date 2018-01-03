Violations of Do Not Call list tops list of Florida complaints

Telemarketers violating Florida’s Do Not Call list topped the list of consumer complaints in 2017.
The Department of Agriculture received over 19 thousand complaints last year about the Do Not Call List violations.
That’s up by over two thousand complaints from the year before.
2nd place, with only about 2100 complaints, were landlord/tenant issues.
fuel complaints came third, followed by motor vehicle repair issues then medical billing issues.
Consumers filed more nearly 41 thousand complaints with the department’s consumer assistance center in 2017.
And remember, if you feel you have been treated unfairly by a business in Florida, filing a complaint is easy to do.
You can contact the state's consumer protection and information hot-line at 1-800-HELP-FLA or go on-line to freshfromflorida.com.
