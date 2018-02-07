An Eastpoint tow truck driver was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident on Highway 65 on Tuesday.
56 year old Thomas Litton of Eastpoint suffered serious injuries after the two truck he was driving went off the roadway and hit a tree.
The Highway patrol said Litton was heading south on Highway 65 just before 6 o'clock Tuesday afternoon.
He was near Brickyard Road when he went off the road onto the west shoulder and hit a standing pine tree.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle, and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Franklin County Fire/EMS, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
http://live.oysterradio.com/