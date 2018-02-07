The City of Port t. Joe has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for water customers in White City north of the Bridge.
The Boil water notice is being issued because of repairs that will be done to the water line that supples that area with drinking water.
The repairs will require that the water pressure is cut and the line is flushed which could lead to contamination.
Once the work is complete, water samples will be collected and sent to the lab to make sure it is safe to drink.
If you do live in White City north of the bridge, any water now used for drinking, cooking or brushing your teeth should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.
Or you might want to use bottled water for those activities.
Oyster Radio will announce when the boil water notice has been lifted.
