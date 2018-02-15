Thursday, February 15, 2018
Bayshore Drive sidewalk project moving forward
A Tallahassee company has been chosen to construct the new sidewalks along North and South Bayshore Drives in Eastpoint.
The County commission this month accepted a bid from a company called “M of Tallahassee” to do the work which will construct a sidewalk from Hickory Dip Road to the St. George Island bridge.
A company called Genesis Consulting out of Tallahassee was already hired to design the sidewalks.
M or Tallahassee's bid was about 32 thousand dollars more than the county has to pay, but the Florida Department of Transportation said it will cover the extra costs.
The state is paying over 400 thousand dollars to build the path.
Construction is slated to begin in April.
http://live.oysterradio.com/