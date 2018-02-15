The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will offer a workshop on the famous oysters of the Apalachicola Bay on Friday, February the 16th.
The workshop, called oysters 101, will cover the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay, what makes the bay so ideal for growing oysters, what gives the oysters their distinct flavor, and how oyster bars benefit the ecosystem.
After spending some time in the classroom, participants will then get the chance to walk along an oyster bar and observe its inhabitants under a microscope.
The class will be held at the Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint from 1 till 330.
It does cost 20 dollars per person.
You can register on-line at https://anerroysters101.eventbrite.com
You can also get more information by calling Emily Jackson at 670-7743.
