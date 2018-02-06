Carrabelle man killed in plane crash near Carrabelle airport

A Carrabelle man died after his small plane went down near the Carrabelle airport at about 11:30 Monday morning.
The Carrabelle Police Department said the single passenger plane was observed having engine trouble and went down about 200 yards off the northeast end of the runway.
Carrabelle police officer Brice Carlson and Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Wade Blevins responded to the crash and found the pilot, 68 year old Gregory Newman of Carrabelle unconscious and suffering from unknown injuries.
They were assisted in their search from the air by local pilot Mark Nobles, who located the wreckage in a wooded area of Tate's Hell Swamp.
Officers along with Franklin County Emergency Medical personnel were able to get Newman on a backboard and carry him 200 yards back out of the woods.
Newman was life-flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late Monday afternoon.
A memorial service will be arranged at a future date at the Carrabelle Airport.
