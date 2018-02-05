DOH-Franklin Recognizes Sheriff’s Office Tobacco Free Policy

Apalachicola, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County and the Tobacco Free Partnership would like to recognize the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for adopting a tobacco free policy.
“Smokefree environments are safer for everyone’s health”, said Marsha Lindeman, Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Gulf and Franklin Counties. “We would like to recognize Sheriff Smith for taking important steps to promote and protect the health of his employees through comprehensive tobacco free standards.”
New signage purchased by the Tobacco Free Partnership is displayed around the building. This new policy also applies to vehicles. In addition, new employees hired on with the department must live a tobacco free lifestyle while current tobacco users are offered cessation services.
If any organization in the community is interested in implementing tobacco free policies, the Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has the tools needed to assist in these efforts. For more information, call Kari Williams, Tobacco Prevention Specialist at 850-227-1276, ext. 0423.
Quitting tobacco may be difficult, but it is not impossible. There are more former smokers than current smokers in the state. Those who have tried to quit in the past but relapsed are encouraged to try again as quitting smoking may require several attempts.
