Commissioners open qualifications for Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program

Franklin County Commissioners this week opened qualifications from companies interested in providing services for the county's Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program.
The Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program is a state funded program that helps Franklin County Residents mitigate their homes against strong winds.
The program is designed to help lower income residents make their homes more wind resistant through the installation of hurricane resistant doors and shutters.
It also pays to repair roofs or add straps to existing roofs.
On Tuesday the county commission opened qualifications from 3 companies that would like to install shutters as part of the program.
The proposals will be considered by a three person committee which will make a recommendation at the next county commission meeting.
If you are interested in applying or learning more about the Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program, you can find applications and criteria on the Franklin County Emergency Management website at www.franklincountyemergencymangement.com.
You can also pick up an application at the Emergency Management Office at the Apalachicola Airport.
http://live.oysterradio.com/