FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

JUNEBUG is a 1-2 yr old Chocolate Lab mix. She is a happy, social and playful girl who loves tennis balls, other dogs and people. With her big smile and freckled face she is charming to look at. This adorable pup will make a wonderful pet for an active family.
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
