Franklin County School superintendent says school district is implementing safety measures to protect students

ToFranklin County School District
Parents, Students and Staff-
As many of you know, in the wake of the incredible tragedy which befell the families and students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, our district, as well as several other school districts across the country received an email message threatening to hurt students. We took this threat very seriously and immediately contacted local law enforcement and the Florida’s Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to assist us.It turns out that FDLE and the Florida Fusion Center, were already aware of this threat and had determined that the email was sent from an overseas domain (the Czech Republic). FDLE had determined that the threat was not credible.Additionally, a notebook was reviewed this week for possible threats based on reports made to administration. The school immediately submitted the notebook to law enforcement. They investigated this issue as well and found no threat. As rumors began today, the local law enforcement returned to the campus as a precaution but found no threat.Since the announcement of what occurred in Parkland, we have been implementing a number of safety measures to protect our students and provide training.Let’s continue to be aware of our surroundings, and do everything we can to protect the children of this district. We will advise you of any viable threats as they become known to us, and thanks for your support.
If any student, parent or citizen has a school safety concern, please contact the Franklin School District Office at (850) 670-2810.
