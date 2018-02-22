Thursday, February 22, 2018
Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water sample taken from Franklin County this week
The information was part of the state's Midweek Red Tide Status Update – the report did not detail the location of the positive sample.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
The find out more about red tide, visit the Florida Red Tide website at myfwc.com.
http://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
