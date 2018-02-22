Franklin County sheriff's deputies will soon be wearing body cameras on the job.
The sheriff's department was recently awarded an 81 thousand dollar grant through the Department of Justice Body Worn Camera program.
Sheriff AJ Smith said all deputies will be equipped with body cameras to provide an extra level of protection for deputies and for the public.
He said he also expects the cameras to reduce the number of false complaints made against the department since all interactions with the public will now be recorded.
Sheriff Smith told county commissioners that while he was never a big proponent of the cameras he feels they will be beneficial and added that if we can get them for free, why not?
