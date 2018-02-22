Franklin County Comission supports plan for second road to Franklin County School

Franklin county commissioners are supporting a Franklin County School district project to build a road behind the Franklin County school.
School board member Carl Whaley said as a matter of student safety the school district needs to build a road that would provide secondary access and egress from the school.
Currently the only way in or out of the school campus is through the front entrance.
Whaley said the road would be for emergency use only to provide access if emergency vehicles need to access the school grounds or if students need to be evacuated and the front entrance is inaccessible.
The road could also allow students to access the school if Highway 98 is washed out in a storm.
Whaley said at this point the school is considering a limerock road that would be for emergency use only that would lead from behind the football field along an existing dirt track to what many people call “old dump road.”
That would then access Highway 65.
Whaley said the county's support could help the school get an easement through the public forestland the road would run through.
He also hoped the county would provide limerock to stabilize what is currently a dirt road.
The County commission said they will support any move that will increase student safety, particularly in light of the recent school shooting in Florida – but they felt the school district should work on getting more than a limerock road that will probably need a lot of maintenance.
County commission chairman Smokey Parrish said the school should seek state funds to get a paved road large enough to carry school buses.
He said the county would support any request the schools made in that regard.
The board also pointed out that there is a much shorter route to the school through Grammercy Plantation, which is a gated community just west of the school, and recommended that the school district look at that route first and try to work out an agreement with the homeowner's association.
