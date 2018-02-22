153rd anniversary and 41st Annual reenactment of the battle of natural bridge

Natural Bridge Historical Society, Inc. invites visitors to attend reenactment
March 3-4, 2018
WOODVILLE–The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Natural BridgeBattlefield Historic State Park, located in Woodville, along with the Natural Bridge Historical Society, Inc. will be hosting the annual Battle of Natural Bridge reenactment on Saturday March 3, 2018 and Sunday March 4, 2018. Saturday’sskirmish and Sunday’s full reenactment will be conducted on part of the original battlefield acquired by the State in 2009. Other activities occurring during the weekend include prearranged school tours (Friday only), living history demonstrations interpreting civilian and military life during the 1860’s and historic presentations by volunteers from the John G. Riley Center/Museum of African American History and Culture and the Ladies Soldiers Friends Sewing Society.
On Sunday, the Anna Jackson Chapter 224 United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) will celebrate their annual pilgrimage to the site with a brief ceremony and the laying of a wreath honoring the original participants of the battle. A recreation of the historic march of Union troops from their naval landing at the St. Marks Lighthouse over land to the Natural Bridge will begin on Friday March 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Authentic period camps will be open for public visitation starting 9:00 A.M. on Saturday and Sunday. Merchants will be onsite selling articles and souvenirs of the period. The Tallahassee Elks Lodge will provide food. The Natural Bridge Historical Society, Inc., the Citizen Support Organization for the park, will also be on hand to distribute literature about the Battle and answer questions about the events which took place during this pivotal period of American history.
For more information visit https://www.floridastateparks.org/park/Natural-Bridge
