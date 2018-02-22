Department of Health issues Fish advisory list for Florida rivers and lakes

The Florida Department of Health is reminding citizens to take precautions when consuming fish from rivers and lakes.
Fish advisories are currently in effect in Franklin County for the crooked River, new river and the Ochlockonee River and in Wakulla County for Lake Ellen, Lake Renfroe, Otter Lake, Sopchoppy River and Wakulla River.
Current fish advisories in include recommended consumption limitations or exclusions for a number of species including Bluegill, Black crappie, Largemouth Bass, Redear sunfish, Redbreast sunfish, Spotted sunfish and Warmouth.
The Florida Fish Advisory report is produced periodically by the Florida Department of Health in cooperation with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to alert consumers about the possibility of chemically contaminated fish in Florida waters.
The advisory is meant to inform the public of potential health risks of specific fish from specific water bodies.
If you would like to see the full report with the specific advisories for water bodies around Florida, visit FloridaHealth.gov and search “Fish Consumption Advisories.”
http://www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/prevention/healthy-weight/nutrition/seafood-consumption/_documents/advisory-brochure.pdf
