February 22, 2018
Florida Department of Corrections to Host Hiring Event at Gulf Correctional Institution
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections will host a recruitment event at Gulf Correctional Institution. Gulf CI is one of several institutions offering a $1,000 signing bonus to new hires.
WHAT: The Florida Department of Corrections is seeking qualified individuals to join our agency. If possible, please bring the following: driver’s license, legible copy of birth certificate, social security card, high school diploma, GED or college transcripts and any name change documents (if applicable), such as a marriage certificate. Veterans and current reservists/Guardsmen should bring a copy of their DD-214 or military ID, respectively. If you would like to take the Criminal Justice Abilities Test (required for employment), please bring a money order in the amount of $12 made payable to the Florida Department of Corrections.
WHEN: Friday, February 23, at 9:00 a.m. CT (Please arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.)
WHERE: Gulf Correctional Institution – Training Building
500 Ike Steele Road
Wewahitchka, FL 32465
CONTACT: For employment information, please contact Recruitment Sergeant Melissa Jacobs at (850) 639-1483 or emailMelissa.Jacobs@fdc.myflorida.com.
For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, please see our new recruitment video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37zZUEXa3pk.
