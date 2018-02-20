Fabio, Green Sea Turtle to be released on Wednesday, February 21st at 10:00 am EST

Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City will release a sea turtle from St. Joe Beach on Wednesday morning.
Fabio, which is a Green Sea Turtle, will be released Wednesday morning at 10:00 am Eastern Time at Beacon Hill in St. Joe Beach.
Fabio has quite a unique history, stranding four times since 2009.
Fabio’s most recent stranding was caused by a boat strike damaging the back half of his carapace.
Both western and eastern medicine practices were used to treat the animal’s wound.
The therapy regimen included cold laser therapy to reduce inflammation and the use of local beeswax donated by Tupelo Beekeepers Association to heal his top shell.
After nearly 12 months of rehabilitation, the bone structure of the carapace is healed enough that the animal is medically cleared to be released into the Gulf of Mexico.
The public is invited to attend the event.
Again, Fabio the green sea turtle will be released Wednesday morning at 10:00 am Eastern Time at Beacon Hill in St. Joe Beach.
