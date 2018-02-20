THE WAKULLA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS IS SEEKING ONE VOLUNTEER TO SERVE ON THE TOURIST DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking one (1) volunteer to serve a four (4) year term on the Tourist Development Council (TDC). The TDC was established for the purpose of promoting and facilitating travel to and within Wakulla County for the benefit of its economy, residents and travel/tourism industry.
State law requires that the TDC membership shall consist of nine (9) members serving four (4) year terms and are appointed by the BOCC. State law requires that TDC membership be comprised of the BOCC Chair or designated Commissioner; two (2) elected municipal officers; and six (6) members who represent tourism related industries, of these six (6) members, not less than three (3) and not more than four (4) members shall own or operate tourist accommodations, subject to the tourist development tax.
Members must meet the following criteria:
1. Be an elector of Wakulla County
2. Represent a tourism industry and shall own or operate a tourist related business.
Interested persons should submit a properly completed application via e-mail to nknowles@mywakulla.com or by mail to Wakulla TDC, PO Box 1263, Crawfordville, FL 32327 no later than 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. The TDC membership application is available on the VISITWakulla.com website or by contacting Natalie Knowles via e-mailnknowles@mywakulla.com or telephone: 850-926-0919.
http://live.oysterradio.com/