February 6, 2018
Final Rule Modifies the Number of Unrigged Hooks Carried On Board
Bottom Longline Vessels in the Gulf of Mexico
NOAA Fisheries announces a final rule modifying commercial bottom longline regulations in the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf).
- Regulations will be effective February 6, 2018.
- The 1,000 hooks per vessel limit onboard commercial reef fish vessels with a bottom longline endorsement in the Gulf when fishing for reef fish east of 85°30' west longitude (Cape San Blas, Florida) has been removed.
- The limit of 750 hooks that could be rigged for fishing on commercial reef fish vessels with a bottom longline endorsement in the Gulf remains unchanged.
- Bottom longline endorsement holders in the Gulf can now carry an unlimited amount of additional hooks onboard their vessel.
FORMAL FEDERAL REGISTER NAME/NUMBER: 83 FR 5210 published February 6, 2018.
Why are these changes needed?
- Implemented in 2010, Amendment 31 placed a restriction on the number of hooks bottom longline fishermen with an endorsement could carry on board their vessel to help protect sea turtles; 1,000 total hooks of which no more than 750 could be rigged for fishing.
- Currently, reef fish bottom longline fishermen can only carry 250 extra unrigged hooks onboard their vessels.
- Industry representatives indicated this was not enough hooks for longer trips due to hook loss, and NOAA Fisheries observer data supported this.
- After the 250 extra hooks are used, the vessel must return to port, reduce the number of hooks fished, or be resupplied by another vessel.
- Allowing additional unrigged hooks on board should make multi-day trips more economical while still maintaining the observed reduction in sea turtle interactions since the implementation of Amendment 31.
- Area rule affects (see map below).
