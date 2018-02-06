For Immediate Release
Gulf Council Seeks Applicants for Reef Fish and Shrimp
Advisory Panels
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is accepting applications for membership on the Reef Fish Advisory Panel and the Shrimp Advisory Panel for the next three-year term.
Advisory Panels are charged with advising the Council on specific fishery issues and are comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable and interested in the conservation and management of the fishery resources, or who are engaged in the harvest of Gulf of Mexico managed species. Membership provides individuals with an opportunity to become more directly involved in the management decision-making process.
Advisory Panel members are appointed by the Council and will serve a three-year term. Advisory Panel members generally meet once or twice per year and are compensated for travel and per diem expenses. No person may serve on more than two APs at any one time; however, service on any Ad Hoc AP, as designated by the Council will not be counted in the limitation to serving on an AP.
To apply for the Shrimp Advisory Panel, complete the online application at:
If you have any questions, please call the Council office at 813-348-1630
.
Applications must be received by March 16, 2018 for consideration by the Council during its April meeting in Gulfport, Mississippi. Selected applicants will be subject to background checks after the April meeting and final selections will be confirmed at the June Council meeting in Key West, Florida. All applicants will be notified of their application status no later than the first week in July.
