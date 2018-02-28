Wednesday, February 28, 2018

FWC's Fishing in the Know - March 2018

March 2018

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

On treble hooks, remove some of the hooks and flatten the barbs. This makes it easier to remove the hooks from the fish and causes less damage.
red drum
Shawn Hanway with her red drum catch.
Commission Meeting – February

Marine Fisheries items discussed

Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 7-8 meeting in Tallahassee.
Final action:
  • Permit: Changes approved to lengthen the permit spawning season closure inside the Special Permit Zone in south Florida by adding April to the existing May through July closure. This change will take effect April 1
  • Bay scallops: Regionally-specific bay scallop harvest seasons for the 2018 season approved. Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing/Saltwater/Recreational/Bay-Scallops for more. Share your input on these season structures at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
  • Spiny lobster trap certificate program:Remove outdated and inconsistent rule language. This item was a draft rule discussion but will not have another public hearing unless one is requested by a member of the public. 
Draft rule discussions (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
  • Gulf red snapper: Draft rule proposal as a part of Florida’s proposed fishery management pilot program to require charter, headboat and guides who fish for reef fish in Gulf state waters and do not have a federal reef fish permit to report their intention to run for-hire trips targeting certain species of reef fish. This presentation included an update on recent federal discussions about red snapper and the 2018 recreational harvest season. Comment on this proposal at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
  • Sheepshead and tripletail: Draft rule proposal to extend FWC’s current and proposed rules for both species into federal waters, to increase the minimum size limit for tripletail from 15 to 18 inches, to reduce the daily recreational bag limit for sheepshead from 15 to 5 fish, and to create a vessel limit of 50 sheepshead for recreational harvesters during the peak spawning months of March and April. Comment on this proposal at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Discussions:
  • Dry Tortugas National Park Research Natural Area review: Commission provided its continued concurrence with fishing and anchoring regulations. FWC will continue to work with the National Park Service on research and management.
  • Federal fishery management updates
  • Federal legislative update
Links for more information:
Agenda [MyFWC.com]
News Releases [MyFWC.com]

Triggerfish – Gulf

Recreational season opens March 1with regulatory changes

Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen to harvestMarch 1. When the season reopens, the following regulations will be in effect in Gulf state and federal waters:
  • Decreased bag limit of 1 fish per person, per day.
  • Increased minimum size limit to 15 inches fork length.
  • Close harvest in January and February, in addition to June/July closed season.
Before fishing for triggerfish from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the Gulf Reef Fish Surveyat GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Link for more information:
Triggerfish [MyFWC.com]

Snook – Gulf

Season opens March 1

Information: The recreational harvest season for snook in Gulf state and federal waters (includes Monroe County and Everglades National Park) is slated to open March 1.
Link for more information:
Snook [MyFWC.com]
lionfish

Lionfish Harvesters Wanted

Reef Rangers website is renovated, ready for more lionfish hunters

Information: Become a Reef Ranger today at ReefRangers.com. The website was recently updated and the program is ready for more participants. Reef Rangers is a year-round lionfish removal program where individuals and teams of divers pledge to remove lionfish from adopted reef sites of their choice. Sign up today to receive a Reef Rangers lionfish t-shirt, tank sticker and magnet, and continue your removals and harvest reports to earn more prizes.
Add info for the next lionfish event
Link for more information:
ReefRangers.com [MyFWC.com]
scallop

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including bay scallops, shrimp, and trap fisheries.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Link for more information:
Saltwater Comments [MyFWC.com]
Angler recognition logo

Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs

Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: These three programs encourage ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
  • Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
  • Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
  • Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
Link for more information:
CatchaFloridaMemory.com

IN THIS ISSUE

Commission Meeting – February
Triggerfish – Gulf
Snook – Gulf
Lionfish Reef Rangers program update
FWC needs your feedback
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Events

STATE SEASON UPDATES

March - April 

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  
March 1 – Snook (Gulf) opens
March 1 – Triggerfish (Gulf) opens
April 1 – Spiny lobster closes
April 1 – Gag (4-county Gulf region) opens
April 1 – Permit (S. Florida Special Permit Zone) closes

Sailfish
Sailfish photo by Steve Engelmeyer. 

EVENTS

March - April

Lionfish Events Calendar
April 7 – Kids’ Fishing Clinic – Weeki Wachee
April 14 – Women’s Fishing Clinic – Ocala
April 18 – North Central Florida Artificial Reef Workshop – Cedar Key
April 28 – Adult Fishing Clinic – Apollo Beach

SOCIAL SALTWATER

turtle release
From our Monofilament Recovery and Recycling Facebook page:
Turtle Entanglement
This is why we do what we do - to prevent monofilament and fishing gear from affecting animals and the environment that they live in. 4 of our monofilament bins just made their way over to Shalimar last week, so hopefully this will never happen again in this location. Thanks to those that helped.
