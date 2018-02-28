FWC's Fishing in the Know - March 2018

Shawn Hanway with her red drum catch.
Commission Meeting – February
Marine Fisheries items discussed
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 7-8 meeting in Tallahassee.
Final action:
- Permit: Changes approved to lengthen the permit spawning season closure inside the Special Permit Zone in south Florida by adding April to the existing May through July closure. This change will take effect April 1.
- Bay scallops: Regionally-specific bay scallop harvest seasons for the 2018 season approved. Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing/Saltwater/Recreational/Bay-Scallops for more. Share your input on these season structures at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
- Spiny lobster trap certificate program:Remove outdated and inconsistent rule language. This item was a draft rule discussion but will not have another public hearing unless one is requested by a member of the public.
Draft rule discussions (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Gulf red snapper: Draft rule proposal as a part of Florida’s proposed fishery management pilot program to require charter, headboat and guides who fish for reef fish in Gulf state waters and do not have a federal reef fish permit to report their intention to run for-hire trips targeting certain species of reef fish. This presentation included an update on recent federal discussions about red snapper and the 2018 recreational harvest season. Comment on this proposal at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
- Sheepshead and tripletail: Draft rule proposal to extend FWC’s current and proposed rules for both species into federal waters, to increase the minimum size limit for tripletail from 15 to 18 inches, to reduce the daily recreational bag limit for sheepshead from 15 to 5 fish, and to create a vessel limit of 50 sheepshead for recreational harvesters during the peak spawning months of March and April. Comment on this proposal at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Discussions:
- Dry Tortugas National Park Research Natural Area review: Commission provided its continued concurrence with fishing and anchoring regulations. FWC will continue to work with the National Park Service on research and management.
- Federal fishery management updates
- Federal legislative update
Triggerfish – Gulf
Recreational season opens March 1with regulatory changes
Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen to harvestMarch 1. When the season reopens, the following regulations will be in effect in Gulf state and federal waters:
- Decreased bag limit of 1 fish per person, per day.
- Increased minimum size limit to 15 inches fork length.
- Close harvest in January and February, in addition to June/July closed season.
Snook – Gulf
Season opens March 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for snook in Gulf state and federal waters (includes Monroe County and Everglades National Park) is slated to open March 1.
Lionfish Harvesters Wanted
Reef Rangers website is renovated, ready for more lionfish hunters
Information: Become a Reef Ranger today at ReefRangers.com
. The website was recently updated and the program is ready for more participants. Reef Rangers is a year-round lionfish removal program where individuals and teams of divers pledge to remove lionfish from adopted reef sites of their choice. Sign up today to receive a Reef Rangers lionfish t-shirt, tank sticker and magnet, and continue your removals and harvest reports to earn more prizes.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including bay scallops, shrimp, and trap fisheries.
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: These three programs encourage ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
- Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
- Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
- Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
