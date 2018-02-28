Gulf County Juvenile Arrested for Threatening to Use a Weapon of Mass Destruction

On February 23, 2018, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by faculty with Wewahitchka Elementary School who reported that several students heard a student make threats to “blow up” the school and “tie up” their teacher before it “blew up.”
Investigators spoke to and conducted interviews with the students who heard the statements. Based on the information obtained from the interviews the student, 12-years- old, was arrested and charged with Threatening to use a Weapon of Mass Destruction, which is a violation of Florida State Statute 790.166 (2), a first-degree felony.
Investigators determined the 12-year-old did not possess, or have access to any explosive materials or devices. The student was booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) where he will be incarcerated for twenty-one days.
