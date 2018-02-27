The Franklin County jail is moving to video visitation

The Franklin County jail is moving to a video visitation set-up to cut down on the amount of contraband that is smuggled into the jail.
Sheriff Smith said there is a problem with contraband coming into the jail as some visitors leave illegal items like drugs in the visitor's bathrooms where they are later picked up by jail trustees.
Sheriff AJ Smith said the change will also make it easier for people to visit their loved ones at the county jail because they will be able to do it from home as long as they have a computer and internet access.
People without computer access can come to the sheriff's office where three video stations will be set up in a separate building so people can visit inmates without entering the jail.
The space that is currently used for in-person visits will be converted to a medical ward so nurses at the jail will have more room to work.
The current medical facility is not only too small but also filled with old medical records because the jail's medical facility has not yet moved to a computerized system,.
He said the conversion will create more space at a minimal cost as most of the work will be done by the inmates.
