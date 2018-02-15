NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 14, 2018

|
Splash into Whale Week with NOAA Fisheries
Whales play a pivotal role in the marine environment and they are important sentinels of changes in our marine ecosystems. Join us this week as we celebrate the largest and oldest mammals on Earth.
Chris Oliver, head of NOAA Fisheries, kicks off Whale Week 2018 by highlighting our work to recover them and sharing more about why these fascinating creatures grab our attention.
Learn more about this Species in the Spotlight in an interview with NOAA Fisheries scientist Lynne Barre.
Faces of North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation
The past year has been devastating for critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. Meet the experts at NOAA who are tackling this difficult problem: Sofie van Parijs conducts acoustic monitoring, Mike Asaro works to prevent entanglements, and David Morin leads disentanglement efforts.
NOAA scientists at the Southwest Fisheries Science Center celebrate 25 years of research on gray whale calf production. Annual shore-based counts of gray whale mother-calf pairs serve as a firm foundation for examining the interplay between changing environmental conditions and gray whale population dynamics.
Commerce Trusted Trader Program WebinarsReminder:
Join NOAA Fisheries for a presentation on our proposed rule to establish a voluntary Commerce Trusted Trader Program for U.S. seafood importers—
a valuable complement to the Seafood Import Monitoring Program. Webinars will be held February 15 and 28
.
Alaska
New Home Announced for Beluga Whale Calf
After NOAA Fisheries determined that the Cook Inlet beluga whale calf rescued last fall could not survive in the wild, we followed our formal procedure to find him a permanent home. We determined that Sea World of Texas, which currently houses adult male and female belugas, would provide him the best chance of survival and social development.
Alaska Fisheries Science Center Year in Review
The research of the Alaska Fisheries Science Center provides the foundation for sustainable marine resource management to ensure strong and profitable fisheries and businesses, ample jobs, and a stable food supply for local Alaska communities and the nation. Read more about the Center’s accomplishments in 2017.
West Coast
NOAA Day Showcases Agency’s Work on Environmental Challenges
On November 18
, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach hosted several NOAA agencies for the 11th Annual NOAA Day. This event showcases how NOAA biologists, engineers, data scientists, oceanographers, meteorologists, and other public servants work in concert on our nation’s most challenging environmental issues.
Pacific Islands
Monk Seal Updates: A Tale of Two Hookings
Interactions with fishing gear can pose a serious threat to Hawaiian monk seals. A couple of recent hooking incidents illustrate the difficulty and the risk involved for responders trying to help.
Southeast
Fishery Disasters Declared for 2017 Hurricanes
Last week—following requests from the Governors of Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico—Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross determined catastrophic fishery disasters occurred in the areas because of impacts from Hurricanes Irma and Maria that made landfall in August and September of 2017. These disaster declarations make the participants in those fisheries eligible for certain federal loans and assistance.
Living Shorelines Help Protect Communities from Hurricane Impacts
By the second half of this century, more than half of our population will live within 60 miles of a coastline. An increasingly popular and cost-effective means of restoring coastal ecosystems is the use of living shorelines. According to NOAA’s Guidance for Considering the Use of Living Shorelines, living shorelines will become the common-sense option for coastal restoration work.
New Tool for Siting Aquaculture in Gulf of Mexico
NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science released the newly created Gulf Aquamapper, a web-based tool for exploration, permitting, and siting of offshore aquaculture in the Gulf of Mexico. The tool aims to streamline the permitting process established by the 2016 Gulf Aquaculture Fishery Management Plan.
Gulf Spill Open Ocean Trustees Initiate Planning
The Open Ocean Trustee Implementation Group has started drafting its first and second post-settlement draft restoration plans to address natural resource injuries caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The first plan, which focuses on birds and sturgeon, should be released in summer 2018, and the second plan—covering sea turtles, marine mammals, fish, and invertebrates—is expected toward the end of the year.
Winter Issue of Gulf Fishery News Available
The latest issue of the Gulf
of Mexico Fishery
Management Council’s newsletter, Gulf Fishery News
, is now available. Topics include updates from the January Council meeting, recently approved final regulations, a new red snapper abundance study, and more.
Greater Atlantic
NOAA Upgrades Online Trip Notification System
Northeast groundfish vessels notify NOAA about upcoming groundfish trips so the agency can assign a fishery monitor or observer to the trip if needed. In April, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center will launch an upgraded online notification system that is easier to use, mobile-friendly, and adaptable to future management requirements.
New Marine Mammal Stranding Response Group
After 4 years of no stranding coverage on Nantucket, Tuckernuck, and Muskeget Islands, a new NOAA-authorized organization will fill an important gap in the Greater Atlantic region. Marine Mammal Rescue Nantucket will respond to both live and dead whales, dolphins, and seals, conducting assessments, transportation to treatment facilities, and necropsies.
