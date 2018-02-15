Senator Bill Montford distributes 1500 toothbrushes at Franklin county School

In celebration of Children’s Dental Health Month, Florida State Senator Bill Montford has teamed up with the Franklin County School District and children’s dental provider Kool Smiles to deliver more than 1500 toothbrushes to students at the Franklin County School.
Senator Montford coordinated with Franklin County School Superintendent Traci Moses, Franklin County School Principal Jill Rudd and Kool Smiles representatives to plan the event for students to talk about the importance of preventive dental care – such as daily brushing, flossing and eating nutritious foods – to keep teeth healthy and free of cavities.
The idea for the event came about this past holiday season when Senator Montford heard about the need for toothbrushes firsthand from children in the Franklin County area.
Senator Montford has long advocated for better dental healthcare access for underserved communities, both during his tenure in the Florida legislature and as a former educator, principal and Superintendent.
Kool Smiles is a leading children’s dental health provider dedicated to providing dental care to children and adults with almost any insurance plan, including State Children's Health Insurance Programs, Medicaid and Tricare.
