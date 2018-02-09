Solar co-op opening in Franklin County in April

If you have an interest in adopting solar power for your home or business, there is a solar co-op program starting in franklin County that could help you get the technical support you need as well as help you save a lot of money.
The Franklin Solar Co-Op project provides homeowners with information and technical support, and puts out formal bids to licensed solar contractors.
Bidding as a group, the Co-Op receives discounts of up to 20 percent on panels and installation costs.
Systems also qualify for a 30% Federal tax credit.
Kevin Begos, who is leading the program locally said the co-op will officially open on April the 10th.
The program is already in place in about 20 Florida communities from the Keys to Tallahassee.
There is no obligation, so if you would like to learn more about the solar co-op, contact local volunteer organizer Kevin Begos at kevinb109@gmail.com
