Love Is in the Air - Mexico Beach February newsletter

|WHAT A WONDERFUL TIME OF YEAR!
Our winter visitors have returned and we are always happy to see old friends while welcoming new ones. February is still a nice quiet time to really enjoy Mexico Beach and the best part is you practically have the entire beach to yourself. With Valentine’s Day and our annual Gumbo Cook-Off coming up, there is no better time to enjoy the beach with the one you love. If you have a chance, go ahead and start enjoying your 2018 vacation by making plans to visit us this month. We promise the only thing you’ll be sad about is that you didn’t come and enjoy our white sandy beaches sooner.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|GOOD STUFF (A GREAT WINTERTIME MEAL)
|This recipe goes perfectly with the cool weather. We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
4 pounds grated or diced potatoes
1 large onion (diced)
6 celery stalks (diced)
½ stick butter
2 pounds crab meat (real or imitation)
1 pound scallops
2 pounds shrimp
1 pound fish fillet
1 pint half-and-half
1 tablespoon dried oregano leaves
1 teaspoon dried parsley (or 1 tablespoon fresh)
1 teaspoon Seafood Magic
½ teaspoon Poultry Magic
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon red pepper
PREPARATION
Combine all ingredients in a large pot and boil until done. Serve with a loaf of French bread and enjoy!
|ST. VALENTINE'S DAY
This month we celebrate St. Valentine’s Day. But what’s that all about? Well, there’s a lot that we don’t know about who St. Valentine was or the history of the holiday. Legend tells us that St. Valentine was a wonderful priest who married young couples but did so against the wishes of the Roman emperor Claudius II. For St. Valentine’s disobedience, he was beheaded on the 14th of February. Now Valentine’s Day is celebrated as a special romantic day, and here’s some trivia about the holiday and some folks that got married on that date.
♥ 110 million roses (mostly red) will be sold and delivered within a three-day time period
♥ While California produces 60 percent of the roses in the US, the vast majority of roses sold on Valentine’s Day are imported (mostly from South America)
♥ 73 percent of the people who buy flowers on Valentine’s Day are men
♥ About 1 billion cards are exchanged each year—second only in volume to Christmas
♥ Hallmark has over 1,000 different cards specifically for Valentine’s Day
♥ About 25 percent of Valentine’s Day cards are romantic
♥ About 35 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolates will be sold
♥ The Italian city of Verona, where Shakespeare’s lovers Romeo and Juliet lived, receives about 1,000 letters addressed to Juliet every Valentine’s Day
♥ About 3 percent of pet owners will give a Valentine’s Day gift to their pet
♥ Gift givers will spend an average of about $77 on Valentine’s Day gifts
FAMOUS FEBRUARY 14th WEDDINGS
1991 – Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid
1994 – Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia and Deborah Koons
1995 – Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Ben Thomas. She wore a red velvet Richard Tyler dress with “Ben and Roseanne” embroidered on it.
1995 – Brian Wilson (Beach Boys founder) and Melinda Ledbetter with the Beach Boys in attendance
1998 – Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein
