Franklin County commission working on used oil collection program

Franklin County commissioners are moving forward on a plan to collect used oil at various locations from around the county.
District 1 commissioner Ricky Jones has been spearheading the effort.
There is grant money available to handle the collection and disposal of the used oil, the expense to the county would be in purchasing the containers needed so the public has a place to bring the oil.
The County commission said it will purchase the collection bin for Eastpoint and will contact the cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle to see if they will buy containers to place within the city limits.
Commissioners say the oil collection program would help protect the environment by giving people a place to dispose of their used oil for free so they don't pour it out where it can leach into the groundwater or the Bay.
The county currently accepts used oil for free at the landfill on Highway 65.
The board feels the program would be more successful if the collection bins were spread out across the county so people don't have to travel to Eastpoint just to dispose of their used oil.
