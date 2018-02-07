NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 7, 2018

|
HIGHLIGHTS
NOAA Fisheries at Seafood Expo 2018
At this year’s Seafood Expo, NOAA Fisheries has a full agenda of open meetings and conference sessions on key topics affecting the seafood community. Our new Assistant Administrator, Chris Oliver, will be attending this year to discuss the Administration’s priorities related to seafood. For the second year, we have our fellow Federal agencies co-exhibiting with us to provide a one-stop shop for all your questions and clarifications. Hope you can attend a session and drop
by Booth #181
. See you in Boston!
Commerce Trusted Trader Program Webinars
Join NOAA Fisheries for a presentation on our proposed rule to establish a voluntary Commerce Trusted Trader Program for U.S. seafood importers—a valuable complement to the U.S. Seafood Import Monitoring Program. The proposed Trusted Trader Program would maintain the effectiveness of SIMP while also streamlining the reporting and recordkeeping requirements for U.S. importers who commit to establishing internal traceability and auditing measures. Webinars will be held February 15 and 28
.
Surveying Untrawlable Fish Habitats in Alaska
NOAA Fisheries scientists are designing the first large-scale image-based fish survey in Alaska, and one of the first untrawlable habitat surveys in the nation. Historically, bottom-trawl and mid-water acoustic surveys have been the main source of fishery-independent data. Now, cameras can access steep, rocky areas and new fisheries research tools can save hundreds of hours in analyzing photographs.
West Coast
Report: State of the California Current in 2017
The California Current Integrated Ecosystem Assessment is an interdisciplinary research effort led by NOAA scientists along the U.S. West Coast. Its goal is to provide scientific support for ecosystem-based management of the California Current ecosystem. A new report summarizes the most recent data, from 2016 and early 2017.
Pacific Islands
Big Fish, Little Fish: Habitat and Fish Size
An international team of researchers, led by the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center, published a new study investigating variation in fish size across the largest coral reef ecosystem on Earth, the Australian Great Barrier Reef. They found that habitat features had a surprising and complex effect on fish: fish adapted different survival strategies, and grew to different sizes, depending on the amount of wave action in that region of the reef.
Southeast
Proposed Spiny Lobster Rule – Open for Comment
By March 4
, please submit your comments on a proposed rule for Regulatory Amendment 4 to the Fishery Management Plan for Spiny Lobster in the Gulf of Mexico and the South Atlantic. The amendment would increase the catch limit for spiny lobster while prohibiting the use of traps for recreational harvest in federal waters from North Carolina to Georgia.
South Atlantic Update Winter 2018 Available
The latest issue of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council newsletter, South Atlantic Update, is now available. Read about the Council’s latest actions, possible changes to cobia management, updates on mutton snapper and shrimp, and results from a catch reporting pilot project.
Greater Atlantic
Watch Out for Whales off Virginia
NOAA Fisheries established a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone 54 nautical miles east-southeast of Virginia Beach to protect an aggregation of three right whales sighted in the area on January 26. This zone is in effect through February 10
.
GARFO Releases 2017 Year in Review Report
The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office announced the release of their third annual Year in Review report. Highlights from 2017 include finalizing the deep-sea coral protection zones in the Mid-Atlantic, successful projects in improving fish passage, and the designation of critical habitat for Atlantic sturgeon.
February Recreational Black Sea Bass Season
NOAA Fisheries announces a February recreational season in 2018 for black sea bass in federal waters. Virginia and North Carolina will also participate in the February season. Measures for the rest of the 2018 recreational black sea bass will be developed separately.
Events
February 8–12
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Seattle.
February 8–March 8
Public meetings on the Draft Proposed Program for the National Offshore Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program
, held in cities around the nation.
February 10
Free, family-friendly NOAA Open House
in Silver Spring, Maryland.
February 10 and 24
Two training workshops on electronic reporting requirements
, hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, in Massachusetts and New Jersey.
February 13–15
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Raleigh, North Carolina.
February 15
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Corpus Christi, Texas.
February 15 and 28
Webinars on a proposed rule to establish a Commerce Trusted Trader Program
.
February 22
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in Gulfport, Mississippi.
March 5–9
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Jekyll Island, Georgia.
March 7 and 13
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops
in Florida and Texas.
March 8–14
Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Rohnert Park, California.
March 14–16
Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Honolulu.
March 15
Free Atlantic Shark Identification Workshop
in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Announcements
February 9
(Extended) Applications due for the position of Executive Director of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
.
February 16
Proposals due for contract work assessing the importance of Atlantic chub mackerel
to the diets of recreationally important highly migratory species.
February 20
Applications due for summer 2018 student internships at NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office
.
February 28
Nominations due for two U.S. seats on the International Pacific Halibut Commission
.
March 2
Complete proposals due to state Sea Grant Programs for 2018 National Aquaculture Initiative funding
.
March 7
Pre-proposals due for 2018 Coastal Resilience Grants funding
.
March 9
Applications due for 2018 Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) funding
.
March 12
Applications due for 2018 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding
.
March 16
Applications due for open seats on the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s Reef Fish and Shrimp Advisory Panels
.
March 30
Applications due for 2018 student summer programs at Woods Hole Science Aquarium
.
Federal Register Actions
Visit regulations.gov
for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.