The Franklin County School District is implementing a new system to help reduce absences at local schools.
The new system allows the school district to notify parents of their student's tardiness and unexcused absences through text and phone alerts.
Parents do not need to take any action t opt in to the system, but may want to contact the school district to ensure all contact information is updated or if changes need to be made.
You can call the district during regular hours at 670-2800 to make any changes.
The School district says it is committed to high quality education and research has shown that student attendance may be the biggest factor influencing academic success.
http://live.oysterradio.com/